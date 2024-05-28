Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 76.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.73% to Rs 13.47 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 76.40% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 48.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

13.4711.2548.8141.7816.1112.0913.8711.372.241.476.995.251.981.225.944.761.570.894.493.49

