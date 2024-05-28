Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 76.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 76.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.73% to Rs 13.47 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 76.40% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 48.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4711.25 20 48.8141.78 17 OPM %16.1112.09 -13.8711.37 - PBDT2.241.47 52 6.995.25 33 PBT1.981.22 62 5.944.76 25 NP1.570.89 76 4.493.49 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers trade with small cuts; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story