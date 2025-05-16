Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.48% to Rs 984.48 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 43.00% to Rs 116.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.48% to Rs 984.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 637.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.09% to Rs 293.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.82% to Rs 2721.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1804.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

