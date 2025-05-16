Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 39.20% to Rs 69.85 crore

Net Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 69.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.27% to Rs 303.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.8550.18 39 303.98195.77 55 OPM %0.39-0.46 --1.76-7.96 - PBDT-0.77-0.79 3 -12.73-18.02 29 PBT-3.10-2.97 -4 -22.27-26.12 15 NP-0.33-2.12 84 -15.89-16.79 5

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

