Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 362.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 27.60 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 362.79% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 101.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
