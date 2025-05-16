R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 97.91 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 2.56% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 97.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.98% to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 363.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

97.91120.47363.66343.9912.4411.2612.3414.2014.5815.1653.5046.6210.6110.0337.0429.977.617.4227.4721.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News