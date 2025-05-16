R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 97.91 croreNet profit of R&B Denims rose 2.56% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 97.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.98% to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 363.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content