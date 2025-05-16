IRM Energy consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 267.86 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy declined 51.11% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 267.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.24% to Rs 45.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 975.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

