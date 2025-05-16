Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 11.97% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3215.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.78% to Rs 156.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 12577.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10372.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3525.773215.18 10 12577.9910372.65 21 OPM %3.953.53 -3.633.78 - PBDT119.6296.15 24 379.23325.82 16 PBT84.1069.74 21 268.49232.40 16 NP40.3045.78 -12 156.89144.23 9

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

