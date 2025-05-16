PDS consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 11.97% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3215.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.78% to Rs 156.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 12577.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10372.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3525.773215.1812577.9910372.653.953.533.633.78119.6296.15379.23325.8284.1069.74268.49232.4040.3045.78156.89144.23

