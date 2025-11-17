KEC International secures orders worth Rs 1,016 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,016 crore across various business.

Civil:

The business has secured orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from existing clients:

Luxury villa development project in Western India from a renowned real estate developer

Executing an upstream project in Eastern India from a leading steel player

Oil & Gas Pipelines:

The business has secured its first order in the Middle East.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured fresh/ extension orders for T&D projects:

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Middle East and Americas

400 kV Transmission lines in the UAE

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.