KEC International secures orders worth Rs 1,016 cr

Civil:
The business has secured orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from existing clients:
Luxury villa development project in Western India from a renowned real estate developer
Executing an upstream project in Eastern India from a leading steel player
Oil & Gas Pipelines:
The business has secured its first order in the Middle East.
Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured fresh/ extension orders for T&D projects:
Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Middle East and Americas
400 kV Transmission lines in the UAE
Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
