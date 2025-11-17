Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1314.3, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 10.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36261.1, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1313.8, up 0.5% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 10.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.