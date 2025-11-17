Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries jumped 4.57% to Rs 163.75 after the company secured a work order worth Rs 3.6 crore from Afcons Infrastructure for deployment of advanced machinery and skilled manpower at a flagship project site.

The order is scheduled for execution from 8 December 2025 and involves the acquisition and deployment of advanced machinery, taking the companys cumulative FY26 capex to Rs 1,037 crore.

The company clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.