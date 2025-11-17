Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trishakti Industries jumped 4.57% to Rs 163.75 after the company secured a work order worth Rs 3.6 crore from Afcons Infrastructure for deployment of advanced machinery and skilled manpower at a flagship project site.

The order is scheduled for execution from 8 December 2025 and involves the acquisition and deployment of advanced machinery, taking the companys cumulative FY26 capex to Rs 1,037 crore.

The company clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 36.43% to Rs 0.89 crore, while net sales declined 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story