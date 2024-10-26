Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Net Loss of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-100.00-850.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.33 85 PBT-0.05-0.33 85 NP-0.03-0.33 91

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

