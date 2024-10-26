The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 187.87 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering rose 48.76% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 187.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.87139.85 34 OPM %22.8622.42 -PBDT43.3832.76 32 PBT37.6829.20 29 NP32.3121.72 49
