Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 7.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 7.96% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

