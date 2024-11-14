Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 12.10 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 1733.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.108.683.643.461.470.261.300.081.100.06

