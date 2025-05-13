Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 23.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.31% to Rs 288.13 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 23.04% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 288.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.22% to Rs 144.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.53% to Rs 1002.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 860.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

