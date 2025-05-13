Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 521.97 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 50.23% to Rs 123.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 521.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 418.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 142.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 1717.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1417.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales521.97418.26 25 1717.831417.25 21 OPM %46.2643.72 -42.8441.25 - PBDT208.60136.14 53 613.11407.72 50 PBT158.8299.03 60 434.31269.35 61 NP123.8582.44 50 142.57278.17 -49

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

