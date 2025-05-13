Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 7.15% to Rs 658.04 crore

Net loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 70.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 658.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 708.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 209.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 2257.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2504.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales658.04708.71 -7 2257.642504.61 -10 OPM %5.609.61 -6.259.82 - PBDT-7.0166.38 PL -25.61115.20 PL PBT-65.3710.29 PL -256.36-98.91 -159 NP-70.7713.25 PL -209.79-43.36 -384

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

