RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 218.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.31% to Rs 137.29 croreNet profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 218.59% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 137.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.88% to Rs 38.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 530.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
