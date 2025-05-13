Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 218.59% in the March 2025 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 218.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 59.31% to Rs 137.29 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 218.59% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 137.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.88% to Rs 38.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 530.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.2986.18 59 530.15327.44 62 OPM %10.635.40 -12.1311.67 - PBDT12.234.58 167 55.3530.99 79 PBT11.414.24 169 52.5129.62 77 NP8.572.69 219 38.8021.57 80

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

