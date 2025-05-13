Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 14.08 crore

Net loss of Vineet Laboratories reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.20% to Rs 75.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0837.05 -62 75.00150.59 -50 OPM %-78.489.20 --21.714.79 - PBDT-10.572.10 PL -18.272.89 PL PBT-11.231.43 PL -20.770.37 PL NP-10.531.92 PL -20.191.03 PL

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

