CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 76.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 109.65 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 76.95% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 109.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.53% to Rs 137.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 402.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
