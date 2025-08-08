Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 456.56 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 18.18% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 456.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 391.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.456.56391.4516.5014.8262.1944.4336.5527.5822.8819.36

