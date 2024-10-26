Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 33.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 135.03 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 33.35% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 135.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.135.03102.513.3614.2223.0124.8219.3722.9712.0518.08

