Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 58.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.28% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 58.65% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.278.5268.5969.018.316.328.096.068.715.49

