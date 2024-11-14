Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 58.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 32.28% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 58.65% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.278.52 32 OPM %68.5969.01 -PBDT8.316.32 31 PBT8.096.06 33 NP8.715.49 59

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

