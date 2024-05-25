Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 92.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 92.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 65.41% to Rs 8.45 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 92.62% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.41% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.78% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 70.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.4524.43 -65 70.3254.62 29 OPM %11.6022.72 -16.7420.80 - PBDT1.276.02 -79 13.7013.76 0 PBT-0.294.29 PL 7.386.85 8 NP0.182.44 -93 5.315.02 6

