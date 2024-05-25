Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 280.31 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 280.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.38% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 1415.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 946.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales280.31260.44 8 1415.30946.77 49 OPM %1.510.99 -1.001.21 - PBDT2.621.23 113 9.846.22 58 PBT2.430.91 167 9.114.64 96 NP1.70-0.28 LP 5.011.36 268

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 132.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Gokaldas Exports surges after signing deal to acquire Matrix Clothing; Q3 PAT at Rs 30 crore

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Engineering and Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story