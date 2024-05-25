Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 280.31 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 280.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.38% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 1415.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 946.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

