Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 180.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 29.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

