Pfizer standalone net profit rises 85.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 85.03% to Rs 330.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.23% to Rs 767.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 551.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 2281.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2193.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

