Pfizer standalone net profit rises 85.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 85.03% to Rs 330.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.23% to Rs 767.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 551.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 2281.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2193.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales591.91546.63 8 2281.352193.17 4 OPM %38.4334.65 -32.4528.97 - PBDT269.39257.61 5 904.07800.40 13 PBT252.99243.86 4 843.28738.12 14 NP330.94178.86 85 767.60551.33 39

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

