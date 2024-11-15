Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 28.18 croreNet profit of Kimia Biosciences reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.1824.20 16 OPM %11.96-8.10 -PBDT2.70-2.44 LP PBT1.91-3.26 LP NP1.61-2.44 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News