Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Ltd Slips 2.81%

NLC India Ltd Slips 2.81%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NLC India Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

NLC India Ltd fell 2.81% today to trade at Rs 202.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.54% to quote at 4604.84. The index is down 12.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd decreased 2.14% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 1.4% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 16.56 % over last one year compared to the 4.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NLC India Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13601 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 311.65 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 185.85 on 17 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Indian Continent Investment sells 5.11 cr shares of Airtel

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story