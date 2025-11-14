KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 798.74% to Rs 142.54 crore

Net Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 798.74% to Rs 142.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.142.5415.86-15.15-424.02-7.31-59.79-17.15-69.72-17.16-69.21

