Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 4.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.0834.3212.6513.554.054.232.062.272.192.10

