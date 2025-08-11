Kiri Industries allots 43.93 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Kiri Industries has allotted 43,93,592 equity shares pursuant to conversion of 4393592 warrants (out of outstanding 9539038 Warrants) at an issue price of Rs. 369/- per share (including a premium of Rs. 359/-) (warrant issue price), to the promoters and members of the Promoter group, on a preferential basis.

The Company has received balance consideration of Rs. 181/- per warrant i.e. 49.0515% of the warrants issue price, aggregating to Rs. 79,52,40,152/-.

Pursuant to the aforesaid conversion, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 60,02,25,540/- divided into 60022554 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.