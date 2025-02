Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 178.63 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries rose 31.45% to Rs 176.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.63159.51-24.86-13.02-2.38-18.27-13.63-29.71176.89134.57

