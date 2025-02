Modison consolidated net profit rises 42.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 121.21 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 42.40% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 121.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.21107.779.227.929.997.647.886.075.814.08

