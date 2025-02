Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 322.69 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 21.60% to Rs 72.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 322.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.322.69330.5223.0129.2073.9295.4673.7895.2972.9593.05

