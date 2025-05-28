Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 108.43% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.15% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 502.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.7388.54 60 502.49270.86 86 OPM %16.418.61 -15.0110.87 - PBDT20.759.32 123 70.4129.13 142 PBT19.719.16 115 68.1928.67 138 NP14.847.12 108 52.4922.61 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Granules India standalone net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Electrosteel Castings considers resignation of Chairman

Board of Electrosteel Castings acquisition of T.I.S Services S.p.A

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story