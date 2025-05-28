S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 108.43% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.15% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 502.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

