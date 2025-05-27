Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Kisaan Parivar Industries declined 94.12% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.403.00 -53 6.483.00 116 OPM %5.0032.00 -37.1926.33 - PBDT0.070.99 -93 2.410.89 171 PBT0.070.99 -93 2.410.89 171 NP0.050.85 -94 1.800.75 140

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

