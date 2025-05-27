Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Kisaan Parivar Industries declined 94.12% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.403.006.483.005.0032.0037.1926.330.070.992.410.890.070.992.410.890.050.851.800.75

