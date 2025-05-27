Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.64% to Rs 31.00 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers declined 96.85% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.41% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.91% to Rs 95.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

31.0022.3695.2578.7815.2326.2123.3827.104.855.4019.6119.090.551.883.275.640.041.271.313.58

