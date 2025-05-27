Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 205.93 crore

Net Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 205.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.42% to Rs 81.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1100.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1061.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales205.93206.52 0 1100.411061.91 4 OPM %2.76-4.79 -16.9513.36 - PBDT6.77-11.20 LP 174.08131.89 32 PBT-9.33-24.32 62 113.9180.67 41 NP-10.34-17.76 42 81.1759.94 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 9.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story