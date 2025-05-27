Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 205.93 crore

Net Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 205.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.42% to Rs 81.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1100.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1061.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

205.93206.521100.411061.912.76-4.7916.9513.366.77-11.20174.08131.89-9.33-24.32113.9180.67-10.34-17.7681.1759.94

