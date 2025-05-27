Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sabrimala Industries India rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

