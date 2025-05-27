Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 223.79 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 223.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.70% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 1119.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 999.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales223.79188.42 19 1119.12999.14 12 OPM %-3.55-4.11 -2.131.42 - PBDT-7.53-8.45 11 23.7522.45 6 PBT-11.78-11.65 -1 7.6210.05 -24 NP-8.76-8.71 -1 5.737.51 -24

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

