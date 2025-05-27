Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 1930.32 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 76.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 1930.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1666.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 274.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 7659.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6480.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1930.321666.85 16 7659.616480.86 18 OPM %0.821.99 -3.001.09 - PBDT26.7250.85 -47 222.1249.35 350 PBT-80.82-51.81 -56 -182.45-321.52 43 NP-76.74-51.74 -48 -191.47-274.28 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 9.23% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story