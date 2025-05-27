Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 1930.32 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 76.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 1930.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1666.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 274.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 7659.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6480.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

