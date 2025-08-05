Kisan Mouldings consolidated net profit declines 98.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 61.49 crore

Net profit of Kisan Mouldings declined 98.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.61.4968.263.296.771.554.590.063.000.063.00

