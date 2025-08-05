Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 18.87% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.046.9810.0710.890.930.740.840.710.630.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News