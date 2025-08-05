Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 19.58% to Rs 122.43 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 15.47% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.58% to Rs 122.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.43102.38 20 OPM %14.4213.99 -PBDT15.8213.60 16 PBT13.4411.50 17 NP9.858.53 15

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

