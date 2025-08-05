Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.58% to Rs 122.43 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 15.47% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.58% to Rs 122.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

