Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 1197.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 163.18 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 1197.12% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 163.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.18131.1114.988.3717.254.3313.611.0413.491.04

