Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.36% to Rs 18.37 crore

Net loss of Remedium Lifecare reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.36% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.3777.70-22.920.50-0.372.28-0.372.27-0.371.64

