Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt declined 98.89% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 824.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 668.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

