Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 99.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 99.05% to Rs 58.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 907.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 833.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.907.52833.406.685.8983.6745.6878.5339.6458.6229.45

