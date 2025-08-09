Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 99.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 99.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 907.52 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 99.05% to Rs 58.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 907.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 833.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales907.52833.40 9 OPM %6.685.89 -PBDT83.6745.68 83 PBT78.5339.64 98 NP58.6229.45 99

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

