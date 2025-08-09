Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 2.31% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.529.1465.4955.145.945.105.124.223.543.46

